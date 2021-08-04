Exclusive! Radhakrishn fame Ram Awana to enter Sab TV's Hero Gayab Mode On

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

TellyChakkar has now exclusively learnt that SAB TV's show Hero - Gayab Mode On is all set to see a new entry soon.

Actor Ram Awana is all set to enter the show.

The actor will be essaying the character of Nirbhyasur in the show.

Ram is a well-known actor in the entertainment world. He has been part of shows like Barrister Babu and Radha Krishn to name a few.

The actor's entry is going to add much spice to the track of the show.

We have seen how the show has witnessed several twists and turns in the story which has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Previously, Siddharth Nigam made a grand entry on the show as Shivaay who helps Hero deal with the evilness spread across the nation.



