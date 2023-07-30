Exclusive! Radhe fame Kalpana Rao to enter Sab TV show Vanshaj

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sun, 07/30/2023 - 20:38
kalpana

MUMBAI : A lot of new TV shows are rolling out on various channels.

Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans. Fuelled by politics, love and intricate family dynamics Vanshaj will showcase the life of a legacy business family.

Also read - Vanshaj: Interesting! Yuvika gets to know about Pooja

The show will present viewers with an age-old question; inheritance versus capability. With an ensemble cast and a gripping narrative Vanshaj is sure to be a game-changer.

Vanshaj is bankrolled by Swastik Productions and it stars Mahir Pandhi and Anjali Tatrari in the lead roles. 

We are here with another update about the show. As per sources, actress Kalpana Rao is soon to enter the show.

The actress is known for performance in movies like Radha, A Thursday and Bhak.

With the actress entering the show, the story is surely going to see a lot of twists and turns.

Also read - Vanshaj: Interesting! Questions about Prem's past leave Yuvika wondering

Tell us how excited you are to watch the upcoming episodes?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

