Exclusive! Raghav Thakur roped in for Colors' show Suhagan

Colors’ new show Suhagan presents a heart-touching story of Bindiya, who embodies the power of positivity and resilience in the face of adversity. Bindiya, along with her sister Payal, who are as different as chalk and cheese, are left to fend for themselves against the greed of their scheming relatives.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 00:13
MUMBAI:

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is responsible for shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Dil Diya Gallan, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Swaragini and so many more. It is also the production house behind the show, Suhagan.

We previously gave you the update that the show is going to take a leap and the children in the show are going to grow up.  

TellyChakkar has some exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, actor Raghav Thakur has been roped in for the show Suhagan post leap.

The actor is known for his work in Colors' serial Nima Denzongpa. 

Are you excited about the show taking a leap?

Tell us in the comments below!

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 00:13

