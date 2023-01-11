EXCLUSIVE! Rahul Jethwa bags & TV's show Atal

&TV is coming up with a new show titled Atal. The makers had unveiled the first promo of the show a few days ago. Actor Rahul Jethwa will be playing a pivotal role.
Rahul Jethwa

We all know that a lot of new shows are all set to launch in the upcoming months.

&TV has an amazing line up of shows.

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan have been entertaining the viewers for several years now.

And now, the channel is gearing up for a new show soon.

The new show is titled Atal and we have an exclusive update on the same. 

Actor Rahul Jethwa has bagged a pivotal role in the show. 

Nothing much is known about Rahul's character yet. 

Rahul is known for his roles in projects like Jaghanya.

He is the brother of popular actor Vishal Jethwa. 

How excited are you to see Rahul in the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

