EXCLUSIVE! Rahul Jethwa bags & TV's show Atal

We all know that a lot of new shows are all set to launch in the upcoming months.

&TV has an amazing line up of shows.

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan have been entertaining the viewers for several years now.

And now, the channel is gearing up for a new show soon.

The new show is titled Atal and we have an exclusive update on the same.

Actor Rahul Jethwa has bagged a pivotal role in the show.

Nothing much is known about Rahul's character yet.

Rahul is known for his roles in projects like Jaghanya.

He is the brother of popular actor Vishal Jethwa.

