Exclusive: Rahul Nagi to enter Zee TV’s Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain

MUMBAI: Actor Rahul Nagi, who has been part of shows like Qurbaan Hua, Pandya Store and Pinjra Khubsurti Ka, has bagged a new show.

According to our sources, he has been roped in for Zee TV’s newly launched show Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain.

The show stars Hitesh Bharadwaj and Akshita Mudgal in the lead roles.

Rahul confirmed the news and shared, “After Pinjra this is another project with Parin Multimedia. I will play Sanjay’s (Hitesh) college friend in the show.”

Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain is produced by Saurabh Tewari under his banner Parin Multimedia. The show highlights the conservative Indian society and male dominance in general. The plot entails a dramatic story of a daughter-in-law who is married to a conservative family who believes women can never get ahead of men in their life. The way Akshita’s character fights through thick and thin will inspire modern-day women.

The show also stars actors namely Sachin Parikh, Jatin Suri, Shailesh Gulabani and many more.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!