EXCLUSIVE! Rajat Dahiya to play the lead in Rashmi Sharma's next on Zee Tv

Rashmi Sharma has been the name behind Sasural Simar Kaa and Saath Nibhana Saathiyaa and their sequels too. The shows have been extremely successful on the tv screens and fans adore the jodis from the shows.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 17:43
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 

Rashmi Sharma is coming up with yet another show on Zee Tv, well the breaking news is that Rajat Dahiya has been roped in the show to play the lead in the show. 

In 2016, the company ventured onto the silver screen with the name Rashmi Sharma Pictures and launched a film titled Pink with the biggest actor of our time Amitabh Bachchan. The movie is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

