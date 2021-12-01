EXCLUSIVE! Rajesh Shringarpure on playing Malhar Rao Holkar in Punyashlok Ahilyabai: It's a task to glorify that particular character in today's generation

MUMBAI: Punyashlok Ahilyabai is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The historical show that started airing on the small screen earlier this year is working wonders and fans are in awe of it.

The show earlier started child actors Aditi Jaltare and Krish Chauhan who played Ahilyabai and Khande Rao's characters.

However, Ahilyabai witnessed a leap a few time ago with a new generation of actors being introduced.

Currently, Aetasha Sansgiri and Gaurav Amlani are roped in to play the grown-up Ahilyabai and Khande Rao's roles.

Popular film and TV actor Rajesh Shringarpure is playing one of the most pivotal roles in the show.

The actor is seen playing the role of Malhar Rao Holkar who is the King of Malwa region under the Maratha empire. He is seen as Ahilya's father-in-law who is an extremely courageous, kind, and intelligent man who is deeply respected and loved by all.

Malhar is an open-minded person who is not in favour of orthodox beliefs and traditions and supports Ahilya whenever she is scolded by her mother-in-law or is treated unequally by her husband.

Viewers are in love with Rajesh's stellar performance as Malhar Rao. The actor has garnered several praises for the same.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rajesh, who spoke at length about the show and much more.

How challenging has your character Khande Rao gotten with time?

There is nothing definite for an actor when he is doing a TV show. Every day, he has to churn out his acting capabilities. An actor has to prove himself for 12 hours regularly throughout the year as he has to be in his character. So, that's a little bit of a task. I am playing a historical character that today's generation may not be knowing but he is followed by a section of the masses. It's a task to glorify that particular character in today's generation. I feel great when people recognize me as Malhar Rao Holkar. So, this appreciation always keeps you moving.

How much do you miss Aditi Jaltare, who played the young Ahilya?

I miss Aditi every second on the show's set because that chemistry took off really well. That was the chemistry that people were looking out for. The show also picked up so well from there. It garnered a lot of appreciation from fans. So, I really miss Aditi.

What about Aetasha?

As a professional actor, it does happen very automatically. And she has also done lots of work before, so she was also aware of the character and everything else. It becomes easy for the director and co-actors to come up with that chemistry. So, it just happens. The dialogues are written so nicely, it actually becomes very easy for actors.

A lot of shows have come and gone during the past two years when the pandemic was at its peak. Did you ever fear the same with Ahilyabai?

When I signed the show, I was with the show's producers. They told me to be ready to give 5 years. I thought they are talking about some other shows as well apart from Ahilyabai. The producers were so confident from the very beginning. Even before we started shooting for it. This confidence has impacted me being a protagonist of the show. So, somewhere around, we have that in the back of our mind that this show will work great. The producers are so confident. The show's creative team have given confidence to the producers about Ahilyabai being a great one. The channel has also approved it and they have also liked it. This gives me added confidence. So, I am not scared about the show not working.

You had earlier participated in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1. Would you like to try Bigg Boss Hindi?

No, I was personally never in the favour of doing Bigg Boss. I wanted to work at that time and I got an offer for the same. So, I decided to experiment and experience it once. But if I get the offer once again, I may not do it.

It is always a learning experience whenever we do something new for the first time. All of us have both good and bad experiences. So, one just needs to learn and move on and that's my life's agenda.

Rajesh has previously worked in films like Shortcut Romeo, Direct Ishq, Daddy, Romeo Akbar Walter, Murder 3, Sarkar Raj among others.

He has also appeared in a few Marathi movies.

The actor has been a part of some amazing TV shows as well which includes Sanskaar Laxmi, Chandragupt Maurya, Meri Durga, and Jhansi Ki Rani among others.

