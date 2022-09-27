EXCLUSIVE! Rajjo fame Sidharth Vasudev on his views about getting typecast for negative roles: It does happen but I can't be waiting for getting offered positive roles, if people wish to see me playing negative characters, I don't mind

Sidharth Vasudev who plays the role of Pushkar Chaudhary in the show opens up on getting typecast, shares about playing negative roles and much more. 

MUMBAI: Sidharth Vasudev is currently seen in Star Plus' recently released drama series Rajjo.

It stars Celesti Bairagey and Rajveer Singh in the lead roles.

Sidharth is seen playing the character of Pushkar Chaudhary who is Rajjo's mother Manorama's ex-lover.

The actor is once again seen in a negative role and is being loved for his amazing performance.

It's a month since the show hit the small screens but the viewers are loving how the story is shaping up.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sidharth who spoke about the show.

We have seen Pushkar in a very intense mode on-screen. Do you sometimes wish to have some light-hearted scenes?

An actor has a lot of scopes to perform when he plays a negative character. It's not that I have only done negative roles. I have done a positive role in Jhansi Ki Rani but it was quite strong. That's one of my top three favourite characters that I have played. I love playing positive roles as well. But it so happens that whenever I hear the story, I crave good roles and negative roles give me such a chance.

Do you feel you are getting typecast for playing negative roles? Or do you end up taking such roles?

Unfortunately, an actor does get typecast at one point when he constantly plays the same kind of roles. When someone likes you seeing a particular character, they offer you only those kinds of roles. Honestly, I am offered very less positive roles. But in the end, I have to work and I can't be waiting. If people love me in negative roles then why shouldn't I do it?

What holds next in Pushkar's character?

The planning and plotting will go on whenever Pushkar comes into the scene. I wouldn't b able to reveal much of the story as it would spoil the entire twist. I was telling my wife about the show's upcoming track and she stopped me as she wanted to see that happening on-screen. The viewers will keep getting surprises as they keep watching.
