EXCLUSIVE! Rakshabandhan fame Soneer Vadhera to enter Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

Sony SAB's popular cop-comedy Maddam Sir is one such show that has been constantly entertaining the viewers.

We have seen how the viewers have witnessed several new characters being introduced in the show with new tracks.

The show has seen some great actors making special appearances in a few episodes which increases the entertainment quotient.

And now, TellyChakkar has learned that a new entry is all set to happen in the show.

Actor Soneer Vadhera will be soon making an entry in the show.

Nothing much is known about Soneer's role in the show yet.

It will be interesting to see what new twist Soneer’s entry brings to the show.

Soneer is known for his role in Dangal TV's show Rakshabandhan.

Maddam Sir's story revolves around four female police officers who work at a Mahila police station which consists of SHO Haseena Mallik, SI Karishma Singh, Head Constable Pushpa Singh, Constable Santosh Sharma, and Constable Cheetah Chaturvedi. They are helped by a prisoner-turned-spy Billu Champat.

We have exclusively reported about actors like Priti Gandwani, Sumit Arora, Tushar Phulke, Kunnal Sheth, Minakshi Kashyap, and Gunjan Bhatia, among others entering the show for various tracks.

