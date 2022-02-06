EXCLUSIVE! Rakshanda Khan was my first choice as Jaya maa in Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na- Casting Director Abhishek Gupta

MUMBAI : Zee TV is back with a new daily soap for fans. The show is produced by Anil Jha, Mohomed Morani, and Mazhar Nadiadwala. The makers made the perfect choice by pairing Anjali Tatrari opposite Avinesh in Tere Bina Jeeya Jaaye Naa (TBJJN). We had exclusively updated readers about Ishqbaaaz actor Leenesh Mattoo, KZK2 fame Aashish Bhardwaj, Riya Deepsi, Utkarsha Naik, Nriti Vaid, Romil Chaudhary, and Karuna Verma are being a part of the show.

In an exclusive conversation with the casting director Abhishek Gupta, he revealed what went behind casting Rakshanda Khan for the show, 'She has been my favourite and I have always admired her work, when the casting began she was my first choice for the show and I am really glad that she liked the character and agreed for it. She fits the character so well that we cannot imagine anyone but her.

A fun fact, the leads of the show were the last ones to get finalised in the show. It has been a year since the show and the producers have been extremely happy with the team and the experience is extremely joyous.

