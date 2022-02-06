EXCLUSIVE! Rakshanda Khan was my first choice as Jaya maa in Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na- Casting Director Abhishek Gupta

The show is produced by Anil Jha, Mohomed Morani, and Mazhar Nadiadwala. The show has already made space in the hearts of the audience with the enthralling chemistry between the main duo. Their double roles are the icing on the cake.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 13:07
Rakshanda

MUMBAI : Zee TV is back with a new daily soap for fans. The show is produced by Anil Jha, Mohomed Morani, and Mazhar Nadiadwala. The makers made the perfect choice by pairing Anjali Tatrari opposite Avinesh in Tere Bina Jeeya Jaaye Naa (TBJJN). We had exclusively updated readers about Ishqbaaaz actor Leenesh Mattoo, KZK2 fame Aashish Bhardwaj, Riya Deepsi, Utkarsha Naik, Nriti Vaid, Romil Chaudhary, and Karuna Verma are being a part of the show.

Also read: Exclusive! Deva Shree Ganesha's Akshay Dandekar roped in for 'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Naa' on Zee TV

In an exclusive conversation with the casting director Abhishek Gupta, he revealed what went behind casting Rakshanda Khan for the show, 'She has been my favourite and I have always admired her work, when the casting began she was my first choice for the show and I am really glad that she liked the character and agreed for it. She fits the character so well that we cannot imagine anyone but her. 

A fun fact, the leads of the show were the last ones to get finalised in the show. It has been a year since the show and the producers have been extremely happy with the team and the experience is extremely joyous. 

Also read: HIGH DRAMA! Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na: Daksh’s main game

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry. 

Nriti Vaid Romil Chaudhary Leenesh Mattoo Ashish Bhardwaj Anil Jha Mohomed Morani Mazhar Nadiadwala Avinesh Rekhi Anjali Tatrari Leneesh Mattoo TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 13:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh NO! DNA reports to create clash between Abhimanyu and Neil
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is about to witness a big twist in the upcoming storyline and this is...
OMG! Stranger Things 4 breaks viewership records on Netflix
MUMBAI: Stranger Things season four volume one has become the most viewed English-language series on Netflix by...
Amazing! Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan to mark her Bollywood debut with THIS film
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan is going to mark her Bollywood debut with the...
Exclusive! Aashram actor Chandan Roy Sanyal roped in for Mukesh Tank’s next
MUMBAI : Keeping the process to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Nima Denzongpa: Oh No! Priyal’s identity in danger, Nima comes to help her
MUMBAI: In the show, we see how Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim falls in love with a Marathi guy and uproots her...
Exclusive! Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai and Naaginn actor Sachin Shroff roped in for upcoming show Blood Farming
MUMBAI : With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on digital platforms...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan to mark her Bollywood debut with THIS film
Amazing! Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan to mark her Bollywood debut with THIS film
Latest Video