EXCLUSIVE! Ramnitu Chaudhary on her on-screen jodi with Abhishek Rawat in Sony TV's Kaamnaa: Fans call us Ram-Sita and it is just wonderful to get such a great response

MUMBAI : Ramnitu Chaudhary is seen in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa.

The actress portrays the role of Manav's love interest Sakshi Verma in the show.

Ramnitu's entry happened in the show much later after Manav and Akanksha separated.

Well, her character is quite pivotal and the viewers are liking how her role is shaping up in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ramnitu who spoke in length about the show, her character and much more.

ALSO READ: Shivani Mukesh Kothari enjoys challenge of playing three different personalities

How similar is your character to you in real life? Did you do any special preparations for the same?

Sakshi and I are a mixture of everything in real life. This character is sometimes just like me. Sometimes I behave like Sakshi in my real life. But most of the time, I am fun, kiddush and not this serious.

Tell us about your off-screen equation with Abhishek, Manav and Chandni.

I share a great equation with Abhishek, Manav and Chandni. They are so loving, caring and very much fun to work with. I am enjoying working with them. All four of us have a lot of fun on the set.

What kind of response is your character getting on social media?

I am getting quite a positive response for my character. I also got an offer for a music video and I was thrilled. They asked me to play a Sita in it. This shows how the viewers are perceiving me and my character. The viewers refer to me and Abhishek as Ram and Sita jodi. This is something very interesting and I am loving it.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Kaamnaa: OMG! Niharika to turn negative



