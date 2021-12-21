EXCLUSIVE! Reena Aggarwal on her character turning NEGATIVE in BALH 2: My responsibility as an actor increases due to this change, also, I don't resonate with Vedika, so it becomes challenging for me to play it

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The show has been working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning.

We have seen how Ram and Priya's life has witnessed several hardships ever since they have got married.

Both of them decided to take this huge step in their lives just for the sake of their families.

Ram and Priya are now coming closer to each other as they realize the importance of having each other in their lives.

However, amid a love story that is all set to brew between Ram and Priya, the viewers will see a lot of drama.

Vedika is Ram's past love and she is now not able to see Ram all happy with Priya.

The viewers have seen how Vedika's character has changed a lot during the course of time and we can expect many new shades in her character.

The current track of the show is getting extremely interesting as it heads for some major shocking revelations.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Reena Aggarwal who plays the role of Vedika in the show.

Focus on Vedika's track...

An actor's responsibility increases when the focus shifts to that particular character in the show. The work pressure increases and so does the efforts. And that is happening right now. I feel a lot of pressure (Laughs). The track is developing slowly and gradually and a lot of drama is set to take place.

Change in Vedika's character...

I am myself feeling that a lot of changes have taken place in Vedika's character. There is a lot of difference in my character now. Vedika was extremely positive and nice to Ram and the family and now she has changed. Not just me, even the audiences feel the same about Vedika. That's the most exciting part and I am also feeling very anxious, nervous and responsible and a little scared. To be honest, I am playing such a character for the first time that too which was positive in the beginning and has now turned negative.

Challenges to play a negative role...

Yes, I do feel, it's quite challenging as the character has turned negative. Because sometimes it's easy to portray a character for an actor where you resonate. You personally feel connected to it. But when you play a character that is absolutely contrasting, when you don't relate to that character at all, it's difficult to portray as that's not something I am in real life. There are a lot of changes in my character sketch, be it my dialogues and much more. So, to make that look convincing, it becomes a little bit challenging.

