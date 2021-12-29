EXCLUSIVE! Reena Aggarwal on Vedika's equation changing with Ram after she turns NEGATIVE: She is taking that risk right now and Ram will also get to see a different side of Vedika

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most-watched shows on small screens.

The show that airs on Sony TV has been working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning.

We have seen how Ram and Priya's life has witnessed several hardships ever since they have got married.

Both of them decided to take this huge step in their lives just for the sake of their families.

Ram and Priya are now coming closer to each other as they realize the importance of having each other in their lives.

However, amid a love story that is all set to brew between Ram and Priya, the viewers will see a lot of drama.

Vedika is Ram's past love and she is now not able to see Ram all happy with Priya.

She knew that Ram's marriage with Priya was just a mere compromise and nothing else. However, things are not what they seemed to be.

Now that Vedika is staying at Ram's house, she can clearly see what is happening.

Ram is developing feelings for Priya and Vedika is not liking this at all.

Vedika's character is slowly turning negative and there is a lot more in store for the viewers.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Reena Aggarwal who plays the character of Vedika.

She got candid about the show's upcoming track and her character.

What are your views on Vedika turning negative?

I knew this from the beginning that Vedika's character will turn negative after one point in the show. I was told this when I was cast for the show that Vedika will turn negative eventually. But in a TV show, one doesn't know how the character's projection will happen. These things are decided by the makers of the show. Sometimes, even the character's look changes. There are several changes that happen on daily basis and some happen suddenly as well. As of now, whatever changes have taken place, I am happy with it. I have always said that whatever I do on-screen, I have to enjoy it. Once I start feeling that this is something I am not able to connect with, it’s not going to give me happiness, mental peace, and satisfaction, I'll step away from it. Right now, it’s all good. I have no clue how much negative my character will turn into but I am looking forward to playing it.

After Vedika's character will completely turn negative, her equation with Ram will also change. What are your thoughts on the same?

Yes, that is the risk Vedika is taking right now. Vedika's equation with Ram will change a lot. Ram will also get to see a different side of Vedika. But the makers will decide how long this track of Vedika where she is turning negative will continue. There are going to be a lot of changes in the story. As far as I can see, the makers are ready to do any possible changes to make the show go well. Several changes take place in a TV show overnight, so anything is possible. It will be interesting to see if Vedika will once again turn positive after realizing her mistakes. Whatever I have played so far as Vedika, I have seen that she will never harm Ram.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the massive revelation about Ram and Vedika's past and why they parted ways. What would you like to say?

Honestly, even I am very excited about it as an actor and as an individual. In a flashback scene from the show, it was shown that Ram was not shown that rich and he gets a flower for me. I feel very happy and I told him that I love him because he is very different from the other men. Vedika was very proud of making the right choice of choosing Ram. Even I am curious to know. After all, it’s a daily soap and such things keep happening. Many things are left to be portrayed while another track is being established. Ram was shown poor while he was dating Vedika.

