Exclusive! From revealing his most useless talent to the weirdest nickname he's got, actor Avinesh Rekhi unleashes his weird side

MUMBAI : After a gap of a few months, actor Avinesh Rekhi is all set to be back with his new show Ik Kudi Punjab Di.

Avinesh has bagged a lead role in Zee TV's show which is bankrolled by Dome Entertainment.

The actor was previously seen in Zee TV's show Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na opposite Anjali Tatrari.

And now, the actor will be romancing actress Tanisha Mehta in his new show.

Well, the show's buzz is already quite high ever since it was announced.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Avinesh, where we asked him to unleash his weird side in the game segment, 'Let's Get Weird'.

Which is your most useless talent?

Singing. My kids shut their ears and run out of the room when I start singing.

Which body part of yours is your favourite and you think you cannot survive without?

My eyes. I get appreciated for it a lot and also of course, I cannot live without looking at the beautiful surroundings.

Which is the weirdest nickname you've got?

It's not weird, it's cute. My wife calls me Sheru, since my actual nickname is Sheri. I like it.

Have you ever been handcuffed or arrested?

I was almost arrested with my brother and cousin. It was earlier in the time when we used to live in Chandigarh. I saw some people beating my brother, which made me very angry. I joined the fight, defending my brother, and ended up breaking one's tooth. Since my uncle was DSP of that area, we were saved from getting behind bars.

How much cash do you have in your wallet right now?

I'm not carrying a wallet itself!

Any compliment that you received which sounded like an insult to you?

I was a part of some advertisements before, and I asked some cousins about their opinions on it. Since there were no dialogues involved in those advertisements, they said that the advertisement was good, but it wasn't fun without you speaking in it. It made me doubt whether they did like the advertisement or not.

Complete the sentence - My partner gives me the best...

Kisses.

One lie you said in this segment?

I never lie.

