Exclusive! Reyhna Malhotra aka Alia of Kumkum Bhagya reveals how she felt while shooting the end scene of the iconic love story between Abhi and Pragya

MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and has frequently topped the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The earlier leads of the show – Shabir and Sriti, were loved as an on-screen couple. There is no doubt that the actors have a massive fan following and their characters have become household names. But their role in the serial eventually ended.

The serial is a favourite among the audience.

The show has been successfully running for more than 8 years now and has witnessed several twists and turns in the story.

Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar are seen as the leads now.

Reyhna Malhotra is also seen playing a pivotal role.

Reyhna essays the character of Alia (Abhi’s sister), and she is the antagonist.

With her terrific acting chops, Rehyna makes you hate her character but love her performance, and that’s a sign of being a good actor.

Just a few weeks ago, Reyhna had shot for the most heart-breaking scene on television where she had to kill the characters of Abhi and Pragya.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Reyhna and asked her what her feelings and thoughts were while shooting that iconic scene, as she was putting an end to their love story.

ALSO READ : Dripping Hot ! Reyhnaa Pandit acing up her look with these beautiful accessories

The actress said that, “When the scene came, I didn’t think that I am putting an end to the iconic love story. For me it was Abhi, my brother. I have been a huge fan of Shabbir: I adore him, he is a fantastic actor and human being. Shabir defines how a man should be.”

She further said, “I had a great time working with him as a co-actor. It was an emotional time for everyone because when I was shooting that scene, I saw my team becoming emotional and leaving the room. I thought that if they are feeling like crying then I could feel the audience’s reaction and the backlash I would receive, because everyone loves Pragya and Abhi. It was a very emotional moment but it never came as a thought while shooting. It was beautifully shot and I felt all the emotions.”

Well, there is no doubt that the audience does miss the love story of Abhi and Pragya, and it was quite a challenge for Reyhna to put an end to their love story.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Reyhnaa Pandit: I got insecure during the pandemic, learnt to face my fears