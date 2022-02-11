Exclusive! Reyhna Pandit aka Alia of Kumkum Bhagya talks about being associated with Kumkum Bhagya for seven years, shares her best memory, and says she misses Sriti and Shabir

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and has frequently topped the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The leads of the show, Shabir and Sriti, are loved as an on-screen couple. There is no doubt that the actors have a massive fan following and their characters have become household names.

They have also won a lot of awards for their performances.

The serial is a favourite among the audience.

The show has been successfully running for more than 7 years now and has witnessed several twists and turns in the story.

Post the leap a while ago, Krishna Kaul, Pooja Banerjee, and Mugdha Chaphekar are seen as the leads alongside Sriti and Shabir.

Reyhna Pandit and Leena Jumani are also seen in pivotal roles.

Reyhna essays the character of Alia (Abhi’s sister), and it’s a negative role.

Reyhna with hrr terrific acting chops make you hate her character but love her performance, and that’s a sign of being a good actor.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her how her journey has been in the show, her best memory, and more.

You have been associated with Kumkum Bhagya for seven years. How has the journey been soon far?

The journey has been fantastic, and I feel blessed to be working in such difficult times as there is so many people struggling but to be associated with a show for so long is a blessing in disguise.

Please share your best memory from the show.

I miss our lunch with the entire cast. It used to be so much fun. Now also, we have it, but I miss Shabir and Sriti on the sets and the fun times we used to have.

How has the experience of working with Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms been?

The experience has been fabulous and Balaji is a very cooperative place to work with. The best thing about working under this banner is that we get the payments on time and there is no delay, which is great. Though I haven’t met Ekta Kapoor, I would like to meet her someday.

Are you open to doing web shows and doing bold scenes for the web?

I am dying to do a web series and I am manifesting it into the universe. I would like to do a strong role that has a good story. As an actor, I am very hungry for good roles. I am comfortable with bold scenes of they are justified in the story. I am not the kind of person who will shy away from doing such scenes. We are in the industry of art, and being an actor, I am open to doing roles that have content.

Who is your dream actor and director and what is your dream role?

I am a huge fan of Salman Khan and I would definitely like to work with him. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one director I would love to work with because his direction is par excellence.

I am a huge fan of Sridevi, and I would like to do roles similar to those played by her in Chalbaaz or Lamhe.

