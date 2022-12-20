EXCLUSIVE! Ridhiema Tiwari talks about her show Raaz Mahal; says, “I have never come across a platform that is so huge and larger than life”

MUMBAI :Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. Recently launched a new show for Shemaroo Umang, titled Razz Mahal, which stars Ridhiema Tiwari, Himanshu Soni, and Neha Hersora.

Ridhiema Tiwari is famous for portraying the characters in television serials including, Do Dil Ek Jaan, Sasural Genda Phool, and Ghulaam.

She is recognized in Bollywood for her debut film Begum Jaan in 2017.

She is currently seen in Raaz Mahal in the role of Chandralekha.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to talk about the show and her character.



Since there have been such types of shows made in the past, you might face backlash too. Are you prepared for any type of reaction?

“I feel Raaz Mahal is a completely different show and it cannot be compared to any of the fantasy drama shows made before. It is a very different narrative, execution, and special effects. I have never come across a platform that is so huge and larger than life. There is so much love and pampering being given to the characters through the looks and the ways the events are taking place. It is expanding me as a character. I feel when you are doing something new, you are connecting with the audience immediately. The storyline is going to hook the audience. Also, I have never played such a strong character before and when I add my essence to it, it becomes a very unique way of executing things.”

Are you facing any difficulty while shooting for the show?

“I love challenges and I have never done such a genre before. I am playing two very different characters in the show and it becomes complex. I use my voice in various ways. There is a blower in my face for a long time. There is also a lot of dust, there is a harness, the chroma floor is very cold, and delivering the lines with a blower in my face, etc. gets very challenging. But I am very passionate about my work and the makers have put in a lot of trust in me. I am shouldering their belief that I am going to carry this with a lot of grace and energy.”

How are you bonding with everyone on set?

“Everyone is super nice on set. My co-actors have been cast beautifully and they fit the role. We struck cords on the first day itself. They are all very committed to their work and are very serious actors. We rehearse together and motivate each other. There are times when one feels tired or demotivated, it is bound to happen because the format is such. There are some bad days and good days. We make sure we boost the person who is not having a good day. The cast is always on their toes to deliver their best work. I am fortunate that I have such co-actors who are equally passionate about their work.”

