EXCLUSIVE! Rishabh Thakur opens up on his casting journey in the showbiz world, says, ''I want to become the best producer in the Bollywood industry"

MUMBAI: The world of entertainment is one such place where a lot of people aspire to create names for themselves.

There are several fields in the entertainment industry where people try their luck.

While some love to be in front of the camera, some love to be behind the camera.

Out of all this, one important aspect of any project, be it film, TV, web show or music video is the role of a casting director.

This is one such profession that is gaining prominence these days.

Earlier, no one really knew anything about casting directors and how they operate.

But with the rise in social media and other technologies, things in the entertainment industry have started to function in a different way.

Casting directors are now getting recognition for their work. More and more people are now getting to know about the casting process and much more.

One such casting director is Rishabh Thakur who has been a part of the glamour industry for a long time now.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Rishabh spoke about his journey, experiences and much more.

Journey...

I have been in this industry for the past 7 years now. As a casting director, I have seen lots of ups and downs in this 7 year's journey. I joined as a casting intern as I did not have any knowledge about casting. I understood all the minutest things about this profession. I learnt everything about casting. I took one step at a time to reach the top level of being a casting director. But when I became an individual casting director, there is a lot of pressure on me to cast both the primary and the secondary cast of the show. We don't have much time to cast actors. We are only given 15 to 20 days to set up the whole cast.

Changing perception of people towards casting directors...

Our job is very challenging unlike what people think. I will only say one thing to the people who find our work profile easy should experience the same for one day and they will come to know how we operate. It takes a lot of effort to find the right actor as per the demand of the producers or the channel.

Challenges of launching new faces...

It's a very challenging situation for us. Whenever there is a demand for a new face, we circulate the news across the country and get several emails for the same. There are times when a newcomer is cast for the show on the basis of his or her looks but doesn't know acting. The result of such casting has backfired as the actor is not able to perform and the show has wrapped up within a few months. Experienced actors are preferable for TV shows. We also face very challenging situations when actors are replaced overnight as it becomes a bit difficult to find their replacements on short notice.

Message to aspiring casting directors...

I would just like to say that if you are entering this field, you have to be available at any point in time. Just like we have read Akshay Kumar's movie, Holiday's popular dialogue, "A Soldier is Never Off Duty" in the same way, a casting director is never off duty. He or she has to be always available.

Lastly, Rishabh said that he sees himself as a producer in future and aspires to be the best producer in Bollywood.

Rishabh has done casting for several hit TV shows like Aghori, Gudiya Humari Sab Par Bhari, Baal Shiv, Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki, and Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, among others.

He has also done casting for many episodics like Laal Ishq, Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India, and also many ad films.

Rishabh is currently working with Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

