Exclusive! Rishton Ka Manjha Actress Priyanka Nayan reveals how she bagged the role and who she is close to; says “I am closet to Krushal Ahuja and we share a great bond”

Rishton Ka Manjha is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. The show is produced by Susanta Das under the banner of Tent Cinema.

The show stars Aanchal Goswami and Krushal Ahuja in lead roles and the fans love their chemistry.

Priyanka Nayan is also the part of the show where she essays the role of Deepika Agrawal and the fans are loving her performance and have connected to her character.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Priyanka Nayan and asked her about how she bagged the show, who she is close to on the sets of the show, and whether she is open to doing any reality show or not.

Can you tell us how did you bag the show, did you do any audition or you got a call directly from the production house?

I got a call a day before the shoot started and I sent across my audition the producers saw my video and they were keen on signing me for the show and they said we want this girl only to play the role of Deepika Agrawal and that’s how I came on board and bagged the role.

Who are you closest to on the sets of the show and what do you’ll do off-sets?

I am close to everyone but am close to Krushal Ahuja we share a great bond of friendship. He is such a great human being and has a good sense of humor, he keeps cracking jokes and he is such a lovely person to be known. When we have free time we shoot a lot of reels, we have lunch together and crack a lot of jokes, at times it’s like a party on sets.

In the future, if you are offered a reality show like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi will you ever accept the offer?

Oh Yes! I would love to do a reality show as it’s so interesting. Especially a show like Bigg Boss which is so adventurous and has so many twists and turns, I would love to be part of the show.

