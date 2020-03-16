EXCLUSIVE! Rithvik Dhanjani opens up on saying cheesy lines most often, reveals a fun story about his fake account on dating app and much more

MUMBAI: Rithvik Dhanjani is one of the most popular actors on the small screen.

The talented actor became a household name for his role Arjun Kirloskar in Zee TV's show Pavitra Rishta.

The actor was paired opposite Asha Negi in the show and their on-screen jodi became a huge hit among the fans.

He is also popularly known for his role in Star One's show Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani.

The actor is now gearing up for his upcoming short film Arranged where he will be seen opposite Tridha Choudhary.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Rithvik got candid about several things.

ALSO READ: Rithvik Dhanjani: Relationships are a work in progress every day

Have you found yourself on the dating app even if you haven't created an account?

Yes, I have. I guess there are a lot of accounts by my name on such apps. This happened a long time ago when one of my friends questioned me about me being on the dating app. My friend read the bio on that account and thought that it couldn't be me. But I have never been on a dating app.

Furthermore, in a fun segment with Tridha and Rithvik, we asked who was likely to say the cheesiest pick up line.

Answering this, Rithvik raised his hand. When further asked about his cheesy pickup line, he asked Tridha, "Are you carrying knee pads? Because you make me go weak in my knees.

Talking about what kind of news and rumours he finds on Google about himself, Rithvik said he has read about his pictures, wife, hot pics, his cuss words, sexy pictures, and all.

Rithvik has previously done shows like Bandini, Bairi Piya, Tere Liye, among others. He has also hosted many reality shows and participated in Khatron ke Khiladi 8.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! I still believe in old-school romance, so I am definitely not a dating-app guy: Rithvik Dhanjani