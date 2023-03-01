Exclusive! Riya Gupta to enter Dangal TV’s Mann Sundar

Mann Sundar is a successful show that airs on Dangal TV. The serial began a year ago. The show stars Shruti Anand and Shivam Khajuria in lead roles and is produced by Suzana Ghai under the banner of Panorama Entertainment.
Exclusive! Riya Gupta to enter Dangal TV’s Mann Sundar

MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Also read -  EXCLUSIVE! Fresh face Ayushi Rao ENTERS Dangal TV's Mann Sundar

Mann Sundar is a successful show that airs on Dangal TV. The serial began a year ago.

The show stars Shruti Anand and Shivam Khajuria in lead roles and is produced by Suzana Ghai under the banner of Panorama Entertainment.

The story of Mann Sundar revolves around a youthful woman named Ruchita, who yearns for a life partner and doesn’t judge people by their physicality. She loves her for who she is, values her opinions and respects herself. Nihar is a 24-25 years old happy charming boy and does not judge people by their looks.

Mann Sundar is different from typical Saas-Bahu dramas. In the serial, the importance of a beautiful mind is given more importance rather than beautiful looks.

As per sources, actress Riya Gupta is entering the show and will play the character of an NRI girl named Ritika Ahuja. The amazing casting of the show is done by Garry Casting Company.

Earlier, she was seen in Star Plus show Imlie where she played the character of Parul.

These days, the track is very interesting and it keeps the audience hooked on the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Riya’s character in the show will bring in a new twist.

Also read -  Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya actor Pratik Parihar to enter Dangal TV’s Mann Sundar

Are you excited for the upcoming track of the show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Riya Gupta
About Author

