Exclusive! Riya Sharma to enter Star Plus’s Teri Meri Doriyaan!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront regarding delivering some great news, and now we are back with information from the entertainment world.

Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the complexities of love. It's a story of three couples and how their lives get entangled, where viewers are left wondering the question- who will end up with whom?

Produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, it stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora, and Prachi Hadaa in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Seerat plans different to separate Sahiba and Angad

The show's wonderful cast its chemistry and constant fresh approach to the story have made it one of the top shows.

New additions are always a great thing and something like that might be happening soon to the show as well.

TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Actress Riya Sharma will be entering the show in a pivotal role.

She will be playing the role of a past love interest of Angad.

Riya Sharma is a bright and rising star, who has been featured in many popular TVCs and Ads, and this will be one of her big projects.

Recently, the track of Rumi came to a halt on the show and there is still a lot to be explored there, but this new character will bring in a lot of twists.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow! Sahiba blushes realising Angad’s love for her, Seerat gets exposed