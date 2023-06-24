EXCLUSIVE! Riya Sharma opens up on Dhruv Tara achieving a milestone, shares about her bond with co-star Ishaan Dhawan, reveals fans' reaction, says, ''Viewers have embraced me with open arms''

Riya Sharma is lauded for her role Tarapriya in Sony SAB's show Dhruv Tara - Samay Se Pare. The actress is paired opposite Ishaan Dhawan in the show.
Riya Sharma

MUMBAI: Riya Sharma is ruling several hearts with her amazing performance as Tarapriya in Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara - Samay Se Pare.

The actress is seen playing the lead role and is paired opposite actor Ishaan Dhawan. 

Fans are in love with Riya and Ishaan's on-screen chemistry. 

The show which started a few months ago is working wonders on small screens. 

Dhruv Tara is quite different from the regular saas-bahu dramas which is why the viewers are loving it. 

TellyChakakr got in touch with Riya who spoke about her journey in the show so far. The actress also expressed her excitement of Dhruv Tara achieving a milestone.

ALSO READ: Dhruv Tara: Oh No! Tara wants Dhruv to go back to his time

Dhruv Tara has completed 100 episodes which is a huge achievement for the entire cast. How has been the journey till now?

The journey so far has been incredible, filled with excitement and growth. Dhruv Tara completing 100 episodes is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire cast. We are grateful for the overwhelming support from the audience and their constant love.

Tell us about your bond with Ishaan Dhawan

My bond with Ishaan Dhawan, who plays Dhruv, is great. We share a good bond both on and off-screen. It's been a pleasure working with him and the cast of Dhruv Tara.

What kind of social response do you get for your character?

The social response for my character has been overwhelming. Viewers have embraced her with open arms and expressed their admiration through social media platforms. It's heartwarming to see how they connect with her journey and root for her in the show.

Well said, Riya!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Dhruv Tara: Woah! Tara has to touch Maharishi’s feet with Senapati Samrat

