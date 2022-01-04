EXCLUSIVE! Riya Soni to ENTER Zee TV's Agar Tum Na Hote

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world for our avid readers.

Now the exclusive news is

Now the exclusive news is Riya Soni will be entering the show creating a stir in Abhimanyu and Niyati's life. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed. Riya has been a famous Tik Toker and was earlier seen in Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya as well.

Currently in the show, In a state of shock, Niyati consults Dr Anand for Abhimanyu as he lost his memory and forgot her. However, Anand takes this to his advantage and along with Niyati's father reaches her Sasural to get her back. Anand is so obsessive about Niyati that he wants her in his life at any cost. He creates a drama at her in-law's place and fights with Abhimanyu to take back Niyati. However, Anand's plan is a flop as Niyati shuts him up and refuses to return back home. Shockingly, she refuses to listen to her father too and stays back with Abhimanyu accepting his hatred.

