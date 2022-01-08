EXCLUSIVE! Riya Soni shares her EXCITEMENT on entering Zee TV's Aggar Tum Na Hote

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world for our avid readers.

We had exclusively updated that Riya Soni will be entering the show creating a stir in Abhimanyu and Niyati's life. We got in touch with the gorgeous actress to know more about her character and entry, here's what she had to share:

Tell us something about your character?

Shagun is a very reserved girl, she is really shy and aspires to be a doctor. She isn't someone fashionable, she thinks a lot before speaking. She is someone who gets nervous very quickly.

How has it been with the cast?

All my co-actors are really sweet and humble. They gave me a warm welcome, everyone was very supportive towards me and I am enjoying working with them.

What was your reaction to playing the parallel lead?

I am very happy, I am getting to learn a lot from here. My parents are really happy and proud, this being my first show as a parallel lead is a great achievement, my parents told all our relatives and friends about it and are really proud of it. I am very excited to play my character and I hope to receive the same love and blessing for the show.

