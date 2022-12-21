EXCLUSIVE! Riya Subodh to enter Zee TV’s Meet

MUMBAI : In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show, which debuted a few months ago and features two Meets: Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda. Their on-screen chemistry is adored and loved by the audience. Fans find its story quite intriguing and unique.

As per sources Riya Subodh is set to enter the show. There is not much information about her character but she is said to play a pivotal role.

Riya Subodh was crowned as the winner of the third season of India’s Next Top Model and was part of the popular show MTV Ace of Space.

The show has recently welcomed well-known actor Randeep Rai as Anurag Rathi, a lawyer who was hired by Barfi Devi (Asmita Sharma) to defend her in the case of her daughter Neelam's murder, which the show's male lead Meet Ahlawat (Shagun Pandey) has been charged with. As Manushi's fiancé, he has infiltrated the lives of Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat, but his primary goal is to put Meet Ahlawat in jail. In fact, he has vowed to exact revenge on Meet Hooda for his wife's immobility.

