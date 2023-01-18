Exclusive! Rohan Gandotra shares his views about social media and expresses his sadness about Abdu’s exit from the show

MUMBAI: Rohan Gandotra is a well-known television actor who is best known for his roles in serials like Qubool Hai, Kaala Teeka, Naagin 2, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

He debuted on television with the serial ‘Everest’, which was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

Soon, the actor will be seen in a web series.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rohan and asked him what his thoughts were about social media, and what he thinks about Abdu’s exit from the show.

In today’s time, social media is a crucial medium for actors as on the one hand, you receive lots of love from fans, and on the other hand, there are trolls spreading hate. How do you see this platform: as a curse or boon?

Social media is something that you would have to have a love-hate relationship with. I prefer to just make the content and upload it. I try to avoid looking at other people’s negativity and fake-ness. This keeps me at peace. I advise everyone to do the same.

As an actor today, the audience is very sensitive about everything that is shot or shown; be it television, Bollywood, or web series. With the controversy that happened with the movie Pathaan over the colour of the clothing, what are your views as an actor when it comes to making a project? Do you think the industry is an easy target these days?

Yes. Bollywood and actors are easy to target these days. All the big leaders and government servants are easily just catching hold of celebrities, even for the smallest things. Call it jealousy or whatever, but this is unreal. From clothes to movies or any small thing. Every political leader is catching hold of Bollywood celebs.

Since you watch Bigg Boss, what do you have to say about Abdu’s exit from the show?

Abdu’s exit was really sad. I was, and many other people were watching the show because of him only. Now I am sure that it’s going to affect the TRPs and that it’s going to be a bit boring.

Soon, Rohan will be seen in a web series and his fans are happy to see him back on the screens.

