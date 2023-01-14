Exclusive! Rohan Gandotra would love to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss’s next season but reveals that things didn’t work out between him and the makers for this season of Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Rohan Gandotra is a well-known television actor who is best known for his roles in serials like Qubool Hai, Kaala Teeka, Naagin 2, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

He debuted on television with the serial ‘Everest’, which was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

Soon, the actor will be seen in a web series.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rohan and asked him why things didn’t work out for him to do Bigg Boss this season, and if he is open to participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi’s next season.

You were offered Bigg Boss, but what was the reason that things didn’t work out?

Yes, I was offered the show, but unfortunately, it didn’t work out because of many reasons. But I will surely be entering the next season from the beginning, fingers crossed, because I would love to be a part of the show.

Who do you think is playing the game well, and who is the strong contestant on the show?

I would have vouched for Ankit since he is not fake. But now he is eliminated from the show.

What do you think about Shalin and Tina's relationship in the show, and what do you have to say about Abdu’s exit from the show?

Abdu’s exit is really sad. I was, and many people were watching because of him only. Now I am sure that it’s going to affect the TRPs. Regarding Shalin and Tina’s relationship, I feel it’s made up for the cameras. Personally, I can’t see or feel any real chemistry.

In the future, if given a chance would you ever do a reality show like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, or Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, etc?

I am all game for Khatron Ke Khiladi for sure, and yes, I would love to do Bigg Boss as I mentioned before.

