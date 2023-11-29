Exclusive! Rohit Chandel’s life story is inspiring how he started his career from ground zero and is now the lead of a show: Pandya Store actor Roshan Kapoor

In an exclusive conversation with Roshan, he shed light on his experience shooting for the show, his bond with his co-actors, how the show has made him famous among many other things. Read on to know more…
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 15:11
Roshan Kapoor

MUMBAI: Pandya Store is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show has had a massive fan following and people yet cannot have enough of the drama and mystery that the show has to offer. The Makwana family has entered and the Pandya members are living a separate life post the leap. (Also Read: Pandya Store: Oh No! Natasha finally signs on the papers )

Roshan Kapoor plays an integral part in the show.

In an exclusive conversation with Roshan, he shed light on his experience shooting for the show, his bond with his co-actors, how the show has made him famous among many other things. Read on to know more…

Roshan shared, “I am having a great time shooting for Pandya Store. People are in love with my character and infact call me by my character name whenever I am spotted. The show is doing good and is well paced. The lead actors of the show Rohit Chandel, Harsh Mehta and the others have been sharing a good bond with me and we often sit and chill together and even share lunches.”

Talking about Rohit and Priyanshi, the lead actors of the show, he shared, “Rohit is extremely hardworking and he often shares how he started his career from ground zero and is now the lead of a show. His life story is really inspiring as to how he has struggled and reached a point where he is playing the leading role. Priyanshi, on the other hand, is like my little sister and though she is 16 years old, she is very hardworking.”

We also asked Roshan as to what does he like most about his character.

He expressed, “I like that my character is happy –go- lucky. He likes to be happy and is sensitive towards other’s emotions.” (Also Read: Pandya Store: Oh No! Government officials arrive to demolish Pandya store, Natasha left traumatized )

Well said Roshan!

Pandya Store Star Plus Rohit Chandel Priyanshi Yadav Harsh Mehta Roshan Kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 15:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Shocking! Raghav’s father met with an accident
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Wow! Tv actress Neha Bagga looks stunning in a golden lehenga and matching sneakers at her sangeet ceremony
MUMBAI : Popularly known and loved as Rajji, the charming Neha Bagga gained immense fame through her show Bani – Ishq...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Angad gets angry with Sahiba as he asked her to stay away from it
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’: Aishwarya Sharma locks horns with Khanzaadi; Neil Bhatt has revenge on his mind
MUMBAI: The dust hasn’t settled after the storm that the nomination drill brought in the last episode of COLORS’ ‘BIGG...
Really! Suhana reveals she can’t wink, while Khushi Kapoor says she is ‘weirdly punctual’, check out what the others said in The Archies’ ‘Meet-Cute’ Video
MUMBAI : Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies is one film everyone is looking forward to and the reason behind it is that Shah...
Exclusive! Rohit Chandel’s life story is inspiring how he started his career from ground zero and is now the lead of a show: Pandya Store actor Roshan Kapoor
MUMBAI: Pandya Store is one of the most loved shows on television.The show has had a massive fan following and people...
Recent Stories
Mouni Roy
Netizens React! "She is following her friend Disha's style" - Netizens react to Mouni Roy's outfit as she gets papped, check out the deets inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Neha
Wow! Tv actress Neha Bagga looks stunning in a golden lehenga and matching sneakers at her sangeet ceremony
Aishwarya Sharma
COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’: Aishwarya Sharma locks horns with Khanzaadi; Neil Bhatt has revenge on his mind
Bigg Boss 17
Exclusive: NOT Salman Khan but Karan Johar to host the Weekend Ka Vaar special episodes on Bigg Boss 17!
Jigna Vora
OMG! Jigna Vora’s SHOCKING disclosure stuns everyone after elimination from Bigg Boss 17; Says 'Even I took pregnancy test' before entering the show
Danish Akhtar Saifi
Danish Akhtar Saifi will play the role of Hanuman in Shemaroo TV’s upcoming show ‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’
Suhasi Dhami
A Mother's Love in Mythical Realms: Suhasi Dhami Takes on Dual Roles of Chhaya and Sanghya in Shemaroo TV's upcoming show 'Karmadikari Shanidev’