Exclusive! Rohit Chandel’s life story is inspiring how he started his career from ground zero and is now the lead of a show: Pandya Store actor Roshan Kapoor

MUMBAI: Pandya Store is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show has had a massive fan following and people yet cannot have enough of the drama and mystery that the show has to offer. The Makwana family has entered and the Pandya members are living a separate life post the leap. (Also Read: Pandya Store: Oh No! Natasha finally signs on the papers )

Roshan Kapoor plays an integral part in the show.

In an exclusive conversation with Roshan, he shed light on his experience shooting for the show, his bond with his co-actors, how the show has made him famous among many other things. Read on to know more…

Roshan shared, “I am having a great time shooting for Pandya Store. People are in love with my character and infact call me by my character name whenever I am spotted. The show is doing good and is well paced. The lead actors of the show Rohit Chandel, Harsh Mehta and the others have been sharing a good bond with me and we often sit and chill together and even share lunches.”

Talking about Rohit and Priyanshi, the lead actors of the show, he shared, “Rohit is extremely hardworking and he often shares how he started his career from ground zero and is now the lead of a show. His life story is really inspiring as to how he has struggled and reached a point where he is playing the leading role. Priyanshi, on the other hand, is like my little sister and though she is 16 years old, she is very hardworking.”

We also asked Roshan as to what does he like most about his character.

He expressed, “I like that my character is happy –go- lucky. He likes to be happy and is sensitive towards other’s emotions.” (Also Read: Pandya Store: Oh No! Government officials arrive to demolish Pandya store, Natasha left traumatized )

Well said Roshan!