EXCLUSIVE! Rupali Ganguly reveals her husband Ashwin encouraged her to do TV, shares she was not ready to do Sarabhai VS Sarabhai but her husband convinced her to take up the show

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one such actress of the television industry who has become a household name after her show Anupamaa was launched in the year 2020.

The pretty diva plays the titular role in the popular drama series and fans are in love with her.

Ever since the actress has joined the show, she is ruling several hearts with her amazing performance.

In one of her recent interactions with TellyChakkar, the bong beauty and her husband Ashwin K Verma had some great things to say about each other.

When Rupali was asked if she gets any feedback about her performance from her husband to which she said, ''Yes, a lot of times. He is my biggest critic and also my cheerleader. Whenever he sees my romantic scenes, he gives his inputs. He dissects them. But for me, every scene is a scene. I don't differentiate it.''

Recalling his days when he fell for Rupali, Ashwin said, 'During my first meeting itself, I told her, ''I don't mind getting old with someone like you.'' These words just slipped out of my mouth. I never thought about it. I have never flirted with anyone. But I don't know why it happened with her.''

Rupali has always given credit to her husband Ashwin for her success.

Shedding light on her success and how she owes it to her husband, Rupali said, ''I come from a film family. I tried my luck in films but things didn't work out for me. Television was very looked down upon at that time. So, I was like I won't do television. I preferred doing plays as that was quite elite. But he always said in the year 2000, television has a future and I must do it. I'll be proud of myself one day. I did it because I wanted to support my family, so, this was the only work I was getting with a lot of respect. There is a lot of respect given in the TV industry. There is no issue of nepotism, casting couch and all of this. I did Sanjeevani where I played a negative role.''

She continued, ''Sarabhai was being made at that time and I got an offer. I was like I can't do it as there were so many seniors and big stars. Ashwin convinced me for it.''

She added, ''I got a lot of offers while I was offered Anupamaa as well. I explained to him the story and everything and I'll be very busy if I take up the show. Ashwin said, I should do it as I never got my due as an actor. He said he will take care of everything. It's only because of him, I'm here.''

