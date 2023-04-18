Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly reveals the one thing she identifies with the character Anupama and talks about what she feels as she essays the role

MUMBAI:Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupama.

She has been a part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

The beauty was also a part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 1, Zara Nachke Dikha and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2

The actress is quite active on social media and often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Today, she is known as the number one actress on television and her show always tops the charts when it comes to the TRP ratings.

She is no less than a superstar on TV and has a massive fan following.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what is the one thing she identifies with the show and how does she feel when she essays the character of Anupama.

What is the one thing in the show Anupama that Rupali Ganguly identifies the most?

The one thing that I identify the most with the serial Anupama is that I am also a family person and can do anything for them. Extremely attached and can’t do without them in my life. I cannot imagine my life and she can do anything for her family unconditionally.

How do you feel when you are playing the character of Anupama?

Whatever I am today is because of my producer Rajan Shahi, he has designed this part Anupama and I am just playing the part honestly and I am measuring up to the vision of the makers. Anupama is a dream of Rajan Shahi and I am the reality of his dream. At the end the character is the reality.

Well, there is no doubt that Rupali is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and today she is ruling the television screens.

