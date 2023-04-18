Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly reveals the one thing she identifies with the character Anupama and talks about what she feels as she essays the role

Anupama is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television, Rupali essays the role of Anupama. Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what is the one thing she identifies with the show and how does she feel when she essays the character of Anupama.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 18:16
Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly reveals the one thing she identifies with the character Anupama and talks about what she feels as she

MUMBAI:Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupama.

She has been a part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

The beauty was also a part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 1, Zara Nachke Dikha and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2

The actress is quite active on social media and often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

ALSO READ: WHOA! Rupali Ganguly reveals the toughest part about shooting for Anupamaa

Today, she is known as the number one actress on television and her show always tops the charts when it comes to the TRP ratings.

She is no less than a superstar on TV and has a massive fan following.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what is the one thing she identifies with the show and how does she feel when she essays the character of Anupama.  

What is the one thing in the show Anupama that Rupali Ganguly identifies the most?

The one thing that I identify the most with the serial Anupama is that I am also a family person and can do anything for them. Extremely attached and can’t do without them in my life. I cannot imagine my life and she can do anything for her family unconditionally.

How do you feel when you are playing the character of Anupama?

Whatever I am today is because of my producer Rajan Shahi, he has designed this part Anupama and I am just playing the part honestly and I am measuring up to the vision of the makers. Anupama is a dream of Rajan Shahi and I am the reality of his dream. At the end the character is the reality.

Well, there is no doubt that Rupali is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and today she is ruling the television screens.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : WOW! Guess who did Rupali Ganguly BUMP into at 2 AM in the night

 

 

Anupama Kavya Hotstar Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Spoilers Malvika Samar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 18:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Fahmaan Khan talks about how he rejected the show “Dil Dosti Dance” for this shocking reason; reveals if he would consider the next season of Bigg Boss
MUMBAI:Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.His...
Exclusive! Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya of Anupama talks about her character is depth says “ This character has taught me how to understand life and how humans are''
MUMBAI:    Anupamaa is currently ruling our television screen and winning hearts all over.Madalsa Sharma is currently...
Anupamaa: Wow! Anupama feels Anuj’s presence as she teaches in her academy
MUMBAI:    Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Pushpa Impossible:Wow! actress Karuna Pandey’s hidden talent will surely make your day, check it out
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’ has begun to make a...
Anupamaa: What! Dimpy keeps on bad mouthing the Shah family; Samar stops the bike
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Nostalgia! Kajol’s recent appearance gives netizens Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes; they say, “Kajol ne Anjali Ki yaad dila di”
MUMBAI:Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the most iconic films made in Bollywood. The Karan Johar’s directorial starred Shah...
Recent Stories
Nostalgia! Kajol’s recent appearance gives netizens Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes; they say, “Kajol ne Anjali Ki yaad dila di”
Nostalgia! Kajol’s recent appearance gives netizens Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes; they say, “Kajol ne Anjali Ki yaad dila di”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Fahmaan Khan
OMG! Fahmaan Khan talks about how he rejected the show “Dil Dosti Dance” for this shocking reason; reveals if he would consider the next season of Bigg Boss
MADALSA SHRAMA
Exclusive! Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya of Anupama talks about her character is depth says “ This character has taught me how to understand life and how humans are''
Karuna Pandey
Pushpa Impossible:Wow! actress Karuna Pandey’s hidden talent will surely make your day, check it out
Tina Datta
Wow! Tina Datta reveals how she handled trolls and negative comments post her stint in Bigg Boss 16
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Really! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pranali Rathod reacts on the dating rumors with co-star Harshad Chopda, says "don’t know how to explain..."
Iftaar party
Celeb Galore at Rajan Shahi’s Iftaar party for three shows!