Exclusive! Rutpanna Aishwarya and Manmohan Tiwari to play the leads in Mahesh Pandey's show Jai Bharti for DD National

Rutpanna Aishwarya and Manmohan Tiwari are roped in to play the leads in DD National's Jai Bharti by Mahesh Pandey. 

 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 12:21
Rutpanna-Manmohan

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of TV shows are being rolled out every month ever since the start of the year 2022.

Mahesh Pandey is an ace TV producer who has produced some amazing shows in the past.

Well, we had previously exclusively reported that Mahesh Pandey is all set to roll out a new show soon.

The ace producer will be launching his upcoming show on DD National.

We also reported about actors like Nadeem Ahmad and Rishika Nag roped in to play pivotal roles.

The show will be titled Jai Bharti.

And now, we have an exclusive update on the lead actors.

We have learnt that Rutpanna Aishwarya and Manmohan Tiwari will be playing the leads in the show.

Nothing much is revealed about their characters yet.

Rutpanna and Manmohan have been quite experienced actors and been a part of several tv shows in the past.

How excited are you about Jai Bharti? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.


 

Rutpanna Aishwarya Manmohan Tiwari Nadeem Ahmad Rishika Nag DD National Mahesh Pandey jai bharti
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 12:21

