Exclusive! Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs Neeti Mohan to judge the upcoming season?

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most loved reality shows and now the new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little champs is going to be launched soon and Neeti Mohan has been roped in as the judge of the show.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 19:23
Exclusive! Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs Neeti Mohan to judge the upcoming season?

MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most loved reality shows on television.

The talent on this show is unbelievable, and this time also, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The show then came up with another show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs and the show was a huge success with the kind of talent that appears on the show is commendable and the kids are super talented.

The previous season was a huge success and now the show is coming back with the 9th  season and the show will be launched soon.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

( Also Read - Congrats: Neeti Mohan is the Insta QUEEN of the week )

As per sources, Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan has been roped in as one of the judges of the show.

Neeti in the past has judged quite some reality shows and it would be interesting to see her as the judge of the show.

The last season was judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali were the judges of the show and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

This year also the makers of the show are trying to get the best talent on the show and make it a huge success.

Are you excited about the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read - Neeti Mohan: No one can deny me work because I am a woman )

Sa Re Ga Ma little champs Neeti Mohan Reality show a singing show Zee TV ZZE5 Essel production Neha Kakkar Himesh Reshammiya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 19:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
What! Anil Kapoor denies THIS charge levelled against him; says “Nahi, ek safed baal hai mera”; Details Inside
MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor not just impresses fans with his acting skills but also fitness. In fact, he sets major fitness...
OMG! Kangana Ranaut says #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend is Aamir Khan’s strategy to promote the film
MUMBAI: The upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which stars Aamir Khan in the central role is making a lot of headlines....
HILARIOUS! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi set major BFF goals, but look who seems ANNOYED with them
MUMBAI:Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is currently running on the small screens and also entertaining the viewers.We have seen...
Confirmed! Not Indian Idol, but Anu Malik will judge Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs season 9
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs is one of the popular singing reality shows on the small screen. The...
Exclusive! Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs Neeti Mohan to judge the upcoming season?
MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most loved reality shows on television. The talent on this show is unbelievable,...
EXCLUSIVE! Bharti Singh to host Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs season 9?
MUMBAI:Sa re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most oldest and popular singing reality shows of small screens.We have seen how so...
Recent Stories
OMG! Kangana Ranaut says #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend is Aamir Khan’s strategy to promote the film
OMG! Kangana Ranaut says #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend is Aamir Khan’s strategy to promote the film
Latest Video