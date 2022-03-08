Exclusive! Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs Neeti Mohan to judge the upcoming season?

MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most loved reality shows on television.

The talent on this show is unbelievable, and this time also, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The show then came up with another show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs and the show was a huge success with the kind of talent that appears on the show is commendable and the kids are super talented.

The previous season was a huge success and now the show is coming back with the 9th season and the show will be launched soon.

As per sources, Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan has been roped in as one of the judges of the show.

Neeti in the past has judged quite some reality shows and it would be interesting to see her as the judge of the show.

The last season was judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali were the judges of the show and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

This year also the makers of the show are trying to get the best talent on the show and make it a huge success.

