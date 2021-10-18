EXCLUSIVE: Saad Baba to feature in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway starring Rani Mukerji!

MUMBAI : The media has already reported that Rani Mukerji has wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway that was being shot in Estonia.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is being directed by Ashima Chibber and co-produced by Zee Studios and Madhu Bhojwani, Monisha Advani, and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment. Recently, the makers of the film took to social media and shared the picture from the celebration of the completion of the month-long schedule.

Only a while ago did we also report that actor Saad Baba will be seen in an upcoming web series titled Stardust. Yes you heard right actor Saad Baba who is known for his amazing acting projects like Patiala Babes, Laal Ishq, Mere Sai, Crime Petrol, Savdhaan India, and many more is now all set to be seen in the web series Stardust which will be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Well, as our scribes were busy fishing for the latest updates from the world of entertainment to bring to our readers, we got our hands on the actor being roped in for the project!

According to sources, he has been roped in to play the role of a news anchor and an on-ground reporter in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway!

