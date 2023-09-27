EXCLUSIVE! Saavi Ki Savari fame Rishi Saxena to enter Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront for giving all the latest updates from the entertainment world.

Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a top-most shows on small screens.

The show recently took a leap of 20-year with makers introducing the whole new star cast.

Only Shailesh Datar, Bharati Patil and Kishori Shahane were retained from the previous season.

As the show's story is progressing, we are seeing a lot of new actors joining the show's cast.

The latest name added to the show is Rishi Saxena.

Rishi will be entering the show in a pivotal role, however, nothing much is known about his character yet.

The actor is known name in the Marathi industry.

Rishi has been a part of Colors' show Saavi Ki Savari.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma in the lead roles.

