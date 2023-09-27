EXCLUSIVE! Saavi Ki Savari fame Rishi Saxena to enter Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Rishi Saxena is all set to enter Star Plus' popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in a pivotal role. The show has recently taken a 20-year leap.
Rishi Saxena

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront for giving all the latest updates from the entertainment world.

Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a top-most shows on small screens. 

The show recently took a leap of 20-year with makers introducing the whole new star cast. 

Only Shailesh Datar, Bharati Patil and Kishori Shahane were retained from the previous season. 

As the show's story is progressing, we are seeing a lot of new actors joining the show's cast. 

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Friction! Ishaan scolds Savi for falling in trouble

The latest name added to the show is Rishi Saxena.

Rishi will be entering the show in a pivotal role, however, nothing much is known about his character yet. 

The actor is known name in the Marathi industry. 

Rishi has been a part of Colors' show Saavi Ki Savari.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma in the lead roles. 

How excited are you for Rishi's entry in the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:Saviour! Ishaan shocked to see Savi, comes with a heroic entry


 

