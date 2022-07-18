Exclusive! Sab Satrangi fame actor Pulkit Bangia bags Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.

We have an exclusive update on Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya starring Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi, Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir, and Tina Ann Philp aka Rhea.

Well, we have exclusive information that Sab Satrangi fame actor Pulkit Bangia has bagged this show.

He will be replacing actor Zeeshan Khan who played Aliya Buji’s son on screen.

He will be also shown as one of the biggest supporters and best friends of Ranbir aka Krishna Kaul.

His entry would bring a lot of changes in the lives of all. Also, he would be seen romancing someone in the show.

