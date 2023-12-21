Exclusive: Sachin Tyagi’s character in Anupamaa to go the English Vinglish way!

We reported recently that Anuj will have a new love interest in his life. At the same time actor Sachin Tyagi will be seen entering the show opposite Anupamaa.
Sachin Tyagi

MUMBAI : Star Plus show Anupamaa has been entertaining the audience for a while now and the audience has always felt empowered with the way the storyline is presented and women take a stand for themselves.

Anuj and Anupamaa have a massive showdown where Anuj reveals that she came into his life with Shah family’s baggage. He is so annoyed that he stops calling her as Anu and calls her Anupamaa in the end. Anuj feels that Anupamaa should have given some time to him and his family and their relationship while Anupamaa stands stunned. 
(Also Read: Anupamaa: OMG! Anupama leaves Anuj’s house by ending her existence with MaAn

Anupamaa loves Anuj but the latter has too many issues with her and hence decides to think only for herself.

The show has introduced a leap and now, post a huge showdown between Anupamaa and Anuj, they all are going to live separate lives. We reported recently that Anuj will have a new love interest in his life. At the same time actor Sachin Tyagi will be seen entering the show opposite Anupamaa.

Now how the storyline unfolds is definitely an interesting watch but from what we hear, as Anupamaa has shifted to the USA, now Sachin Tyagi’s character and the narrative will be seen going the English Vinglish way which starred Late actress Sridevi in the leading role. 

(Also Read: Anupamaa: Shocking! Dimpy turns new doormat of Shah House

How excited are you for the drama ahead? Let us know in the comment section below!

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects.

Stay tuned to this space for further news and updates. 

