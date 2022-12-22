EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Parekh opens up about some interesting events of his life; says, “If I got to change my name, it would be Samar”

MUMBAI : Anupamaa has been ruling the television screens ever since it went on AIR. According to the latest plot, Dimple is supported by Anupama and starts working at the dance academy and gets close to Samar. Samar and Dimple form a deeper friendship and Samar finds Dimple cute and funny.

However, Leela is against this and doesn’t want Samar to get closer to Dimple as she fears what the society will think as being a rape victim is looked down upon by people.

Sagar Parekh is an Indian actor and model. He recently entered the Star Plus show Anupamaa as Samar Shah. He also appeared in TV shows such as Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Balika Vadhu 2, Rajaa Betaa and Internet Wala Love. Sagar has been active in the entertainment industry since 2014.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got to know interesting insights.

What is the craziest thing you have done for someone?

“I have taken a flight and without packing my luggage, I have gone to meet a person for just a few hours.”

What is the dumbest way you have injured yourself?

“I injured myself once by bumping into a transparent glass. One minute I was pissed off but then it was really funny.

Can you name a fictional character who you think will be boring in real life?

“I think Superman because he has all the power in the world but in real life, he is like a nerd. He does not party, does not have a lot of friends. He has so much but I feel he will be boring in real life.”

If you got to change your name, what would it be?

“It would be Samar. I really like that name and when people call me Samar, it feels good. I think Samar is a cool name.”

Has there been a big screw up in the kitchen?

“The biggest screw up was burning my food. I was trying to cook and I didnt realise that I overcooked the dish.”

What is the craziest memory that makes you laugh?

“I had participated in a dance competition in school and my pants tore. It was quite embarrassing and I even cried. But now when I look back and think about it, it makes me laugh.”

Can you name an international fictional character in an Indian show?

“I think I would love to see Joe from the series “You” in an Indian show. I would love to see him in Anupamaa. Television will need guts to show such a character but it will be interesting. The TRPs will further increase the show once he comes to Anupamaa. He will be some type of stalker and I don’t know how many secrets might come out.”

What is the one thing you find weird but others find it normal?

“I don’t find anything weird. I am too lost in myself to think about something as weird”

