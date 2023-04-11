EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Parekh opens up on why he couldn't take up Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa this year, reveals his views on doing web shows and much more

MUMBAI: Sagar Parekh became a household name for his role Samar Shah in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa.

It was last year when Sagar was roped in to play the role of Samar after Paras Kalnawat made an exit from the show.

Fortunately, Sagar managed to fit in the character of Samar in no time and fans showered lots of love and support to him in the past one year.

With his exit from the show recently, the ardent viewers are dearly missing his presence.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sagar to have a conversation about his latest whereabouts, his projects and much more.

Talking about social media response as Samar's track has ended in Anupamaa, Sagar said, ''Surprisingly, there is a lot of traffic on my social media page. A lot of people are messaging me. I get at least 100 to 150 messages of fans who say that they are missing me in the show. I think it's a part of the show and the actor's life. I am overwhelmed that people love me so much. I feel good about it.''

When asked what he is up to after wrapping up the shoot of Anupamaa, Sagar said, ''Actually, I have been relaxing a little bit. I don't mean that I am totally resting. I have been in talks for some projects. It gets really difficult to see what I want to do next after doing such a hit show. I am not being choosy about working with a particular channel. I am looking for a really good story. I want to perform something really different. Hopefully, I grab the right offer whenever the time comes. Apart from that, I am also working on myself. I am planning to work on myself in a way where there is a change in me. So that when I come in the next project, it should be little different than what I have been doing.''

Lastly, when asked about the kind of roles he would love to do on OTT, he said, ''I have done two shows on OTT. So, it's not that I have not explored that medium. I know how it works out there also. Luckily, I got to experience both the things in my career. I am open to both web and TV. Whatever I am today, it is because of TV. The major problem is that half of the people don't know that I am done with Anupamaa and have made an exit. Right now, I have to inform people that I am totally free.''

Sagar also revealed that he was going to do Bigg Boss and Jhalak.

He said, ''I was supposed to do 'Bigg Boss' but my family didn't agree. I also got an offer for Jhalak but that time, the makers were planning to bring me back in the show. But unfortunately, that didn't work out. So, the makers of Anupamaa had to end the contract as I was not ready to wait that long.''

