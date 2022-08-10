EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Wahi to enter Star Plus' show Faltu

Faltu

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We have seen how a lot of new entries and exits keep happening in every show which adds lots of spice to the story. 

Star Plus' show Faltu is one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

It stars Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Chouksey in the lead roles. 

The show has witnessed interesting twists and turns in the story. 

And now, Faltu is all set to see a new entry soon.

We had previously reported that influencer Saloni Sandhu is all set to enter the show. 

Actor Sagar Wahi is all set to enter the show. 

Sagar will be playing the lead in the show and will be seen playing the role of businessman Ruhan. 

Faltu is bankrolled by Boy Hood Productions. 

