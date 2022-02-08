EXCLUSIVE! Sai and Virat's dream come true as two adorable kids are soon to enter their lives one would be Pakhi's and one Sai's in StarPlus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Virat and Pakhi have become good friends due to Pakhi’s pregnancy. Now, knowing that Sai is pregnant, she fears her position with Virat and the house. Pakhi is going mad with jealousy but destiny plays a cruel game with Sai again. What will Sai do now that Virat and Pakhi have come much closer.

Pakhi fully intends to get back Virat. Soon, the story will take a leap of 8 months and everything changes drastically. A new man will be seen entering Pakhi’s life and this will change the dynamics of Virat and Pakhi’s relationship. We will see that Virat and Sai will rush Pakhi to the hospital due to labour pains and a new man will make an entry in the Chavan Niwas.

Now the breaking news is that Pakhi will deliver a healthy child and soon Sai will also complete her pregnancy, the show is soon set to focus on the kids and change the storyline more child centric.

