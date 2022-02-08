EXCLUSIVE! Sai and Virat's dream come true as two adorable kids are soon to enter their lives one would be Pakhi's and one Sai's in StarPlus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

 A new man will be seen entering Pakhi’s life and this will change the dynamics of Virat and Pakhi’s relationship. We will see that Virat and Sai will rush Pakhi to the hospital due to labour pains and a new man will make an entry in the Chavan Niwas
 
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 19:29
EXCLUSIVE! Sai and Virat's dream come true as two adorable kids are soon to enter their lives one would be Pakhi's and one Sai's

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Also read: OMG! Angry fans urge to end Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for THIS reason, read tweets

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Virat and Pakhi have become good friends due to Pakhi’s pregnancy. Now, knowing that Sai is pregnant, she fears her position with Virat and the house. Pakhi is going mad with jealousy but destiny plays a cruel game with Sai again. What will Sai do now that Virat and Pakhi have come much closer.

Pakhi fully intends to get back Virat. Soon, the story will take a leap of 8 months and everything changes drastically. A new man will be seen entering Pakhi’s life and this will change the dynamics of Virat and Pakhi’s relationship. We will see that Virat and Sai will rush Pakhi to the hospital due to labour pains and a new man will make an entry in the Chavan Niwas.

Now the breaking news is that Pakhi will deliver a healthy child and soon Sai will also complete her pregnancy, the show is soon set to focus on the kids and change the storyline more child centric.

Also read: https:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pathetic! Jagtap kidnaps Sai leaving Samrat bloodshed

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

 

Star Plus Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin Yogendra Vikram Singh Samrat Chavan Virat Pakhi Ninad Ajinkya Ayesha Singh Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Star Jalsha Kusum Dola Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films Siddharth Vankar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 19:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! "I want to collaborate with all-time favourite Akshay Kumar," says Dolly Kaushik aka Nicky of Sirf Tum
MUMBAI: Colors' popular show ‘Sirf Tum’ is ruling a million hearts. It is gearing up for some major twists and turns...
Sexy! Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke fame Kavveri Priiyam slays with these overcoats and jackets
MUMBAI :Kaveri Priyam is the most popular and talented actress in the television industry. She was last seen in Sony...
EXCLUSIVE! Sai and Virat's dream come true as two adorable kids are soon to enter their lives one would be Pakhi's and one Sai's in StarPlus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
EXCLUSIVE! Jamtara fame Aatm Prakash Mishra JOINS the cast of MX Player's Shiksha Mandal
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the entertainment world.Also read: https:...
Shamshera actor Kumar Saurabh opens up about the challenges in the industry and upcoming Maharani 2
MUMBAI:Actor and MPSD alumni Kumar Saurabh who has been a part of projects such as Laal Rang, Baaghi 2, Dongri ka Raja...
Hot and Sexy! These sizzling hot pictures of Tridha Choudhury will leave you wanting for more
MUMBAI: Tridha Choudhury is a very talented actress. Her killer looks have gained a lot of popularity for her bold...
Recent Stories
Shamshera actor Kumar Saurabh opens up about the challenges in the industry and upcoming Maharani 2
Shamshera actor Kumar Saurabh opens up about the challenges in the industry and upcoming Maharani 2
Latest Video