EXCLUSIVE! Sai Ketan Rao on Chashni wrapping up in a short span of time: It was disheartening because I was on hold for around 5 months over this project

Sai Ketan Rao is playing the lead role in SOL Productions' show Chashni, which also co-stars Amandeep Sidhu and Shrishti Singh in the lead roles.
Sai Ketan Rao

MUMBAI: Sai Ketan Rao is one such actor in the television industry who doesn't need any introduction. 

The handsome hunk became a household name for his debut Hindi TV show, Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali. 

Sai played the role of Raghav Rao in the show and was paired with Shivangi Khedkar. 

The duo's on-screen jodi became a huge hit among the fans. 

Post the success of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali, Sandiip Sikcand roped Sai in for another show, Chashni where he is playing a lead role once again. 

While Chashni did not manage to impress the viewers and the show is all set to wrap up soon. Fans are in love with Sai's performance. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sai who spoke about Chashni going off-air, his dream role, his favour co-stars and much more. 

You worked with Sandiip Sikcand in Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali as a lead and then in Chashni. How is your experience working with the same production house back to back?

It just feels like you are back home. Of course, I was working with them for my first project and just completed my second too. For this, I thank SOL Productions. 

Chashni created a lot of buzz when the promos were out due to its unique concept. But now, the show is wrapping up in a very short period of time. What was your reaction to this news?

Yes, it was disheartening because I was on hold for around 5 months over this project. Once I got the news of the show going off-air, I felt sad. But as life continues, I have accepted and moved ahead.

What kind of response do you get on social media for your character in Chashni? Does any negative trolling affect you?

Many of my industry friends and fans have appreciated that I did something different this time, be it the physical appearance, the dialogue delivery, or emoting; it’s all different from my previous role. This has been keenly observed by many, which also gives me the confidence that I can do something different for every other project. 

Well said, Sai!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

