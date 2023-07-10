EXCLUSIVE! Sai Ketan Rao on his on-screen chemistry with Adrija Roy in Imlie: The audience have felt a spark in between Agastya and Imlie from the first episode

MUMBAI: Sai Ketan Rao is ruling the small screens with Star Plus' show Imlie.

The actor is playing the lead role of Agastya in the show opposite actress Adrija Roy who is seen as Imlie.

The viewers are in love with Sai's performance and the new look of the actor has caught major attention.

Well, it's been more than a month since the new season has started to air and fans are already hooked to the screen.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sai who spoke about the viewers' response and much more.

The viewers are in love with Agastya and Imlie's on-screen camaraderie, speaking about the same, Sai said, ''Yes I have got the same response from the day the promo of the new season came out. The audience have felt a spark in between Agastya and Imlie from the first episode. There’s a lot to come, be it hate, love, comedy and much more. I would like to again thank our creative team and director.

He added, ''They have molded us into the characters which you are seeing on screen.''

Talking about one quality he likes and dislikes about his character, Sai said, ''Well, till now I have liked all the qualities and there is no other point which I dislike.''

Lastly, revealing what the viewers can expect from Agastya's character in the upcoming days, the actor said, ''Many layers are to be added, the story has just began and am getting very good reviews day by day.''

