EXCLUSIVE! Sai ketan Rao reveals he was quite RELUCTANT about his new look in Imlie season 3, shares about his first thought before saying yes to the show, says, ''I instantly got interested after hearing the storyline and about my character and said yes'

MUMBAI: After his stints in shows like Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali and Chashni, popular TV actor Sai Ketan Rao is all set to be back on small screens once again.

The actor has bagged the lead role in Star Plus' show Imlie season 3.

Sai will be essaying the role of Agastya in the drama series and will be paired opposite Adrija Roy.

The first promo of the show was out a few days ago and the viewers are stunned seeing Sai's new look and very different avatar.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sai who spoke about his new journey in Imlie and much more.

What were your thoughts before taking up this show as it was an ongoing show which already has a loyal set of audience?

My first thought after listening to the story line and the role description which was given to me was that I got interested instantly and I said that I am ready to do it. Yes, there is a loyal audience out there for Imlie and we all are here to take it forward, making it an even larger audience for the future. Previously Sumbul, Gashmeer, Fahman, Karan & Megha have made the show to a larger level and now it’s our responsibility to take it even more ahead. And I know the audience will be loving the fresh pair along with the story line

Your look is a major highlight of the show. What was your first reaction when you saw yourself in this look?

Oh yes, I loved it 100 percent! This is definitely a different approach. In the early stages while designing I was quite reluctant and was thinking about how it would be done, but once after the shoot of promo with the new style I am loving it all the way.

The first promo itself shows how arrogant Agastya is as he is some richie rich guy. How did you prepare yourself for the role?

Well, the richie rich attitude was always placed from my first show thought, so I didn't have to induce a lot over that. But this time, it’s different with subtle qualities. Also, I have to portray a person who is knowledgeable about business and money, a lot of reading was done.

Imlie season 3 will telecast from 11th September onwards.

