EXCLUSIVE! Sai Ketan Rao on viewers response for Agastya's role in Imlie: I'm getting so much appreciation as this is my third new look and role which is different from my previous ones, fans are excited sending me there wishes and blessings

MUMBAI: Sai Ketan Rao is once again back on the small screens with Star Plus' show Imlie.

The actor is playing the lead role of Agastya in the show opposite actress Adrija Roy who is seen as Imlie.

The viewers are in love with Sai's performance and the new look of the actor has caught major attention.

Well, it's been a month since the new season has started to air and fans are already hooked to the screen.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sai who spoke about the viewers' response and much more.

It's been almost a month now since Imlie's third season premiered. How has been your experience so far shooting for the show?

I am loving the process since day one when we started the new season shoot. We have a strong director Ashish sir who is always there to support us and helps us in scene works along with the DOP of the show who has excellent frame works. I would like to thank the entire team of Imlie for this incredible opportunity.

What can of response are you getting for Agastya, especially for his new look? (Both good and bad)

The response is more than good. Audience are seeing me in a total different look. I am loving how I'm getting calls and messages from my friends and family as they are hooked to the new story. They keep on nudging me to ask about the upcoming story. I am sure the audience so far are enjoying the story line. I'm getting so much appreciation as this is my third new look and role which is different from my previous ones and fans are excited sending me there wishes and blessings. They have loved the new way of how am executing the role of Agastya.

How do you think Agastya's character has shaped up so far in a month's time?

He is a thinker, intelligent, straightforward person. Agastya knows what to talk and what not. Many more layers will be seen in his character in the coming days. For him, his business and family is his priority and concern. But he also won’t go too deep in emotions as he is hard-hearted person.

