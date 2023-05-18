EXCLUSIVE! Saloni Sandhu to enter Star Plus' popular show Faltu

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have seen how a lot of new entries and exits keep happening in every show, which adds a lot of spice to the story.

Star Plus' show Faltu is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

It stars Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Chouksey in the lead roles.

ALSO READ:Faltu: Sacrifice! Faltu takes the blame, Ayesha furious

The show has witnessed interesting twists and turns.

Now, Faltu is all set to witness a new entry soon.

As per sources, Saloni Sandhu is roped in for a pivotal role in the drama series.

Nothing much is known about Saloni's character yet.

Saloni will be stepping into acting with this popular show.

She is a popular influencer with a whopping number of followers on social media.

Faltu is bankrolled by Boy Hood Productions.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Faltu: Amazing! Faltu ready to fight against Sid, Tanisha and Kanika