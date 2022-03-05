Exclusive! Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi talk about their new journey on television

Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi are a much-loved couple on television. TellyChakkar got in touch with the couple and asked them about if they are doing the show to change Sambhavna’s image. The spoke about how different the content would be from YouTube.
MUMBAI: Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi are a much-loved couple of television. These days, they are busy with their YouTube vlogs, where they showcase their lives to the audience and their fans. 

Now, their vlogs will be show on television as episodes. TellyChakkar got in touch with the couple and asked them about if they are doing this to change the actress' image. They spoke about how different the content would be from YouTube. 

How does it feel now that your vlogs will be shown on television? 

This is the first time we are doing something like this. We are not acting or choreographing. There is no script. Everything that you'll see will be real. 

How different would the content be from YouTube? 

The young generation will love to watch it. We will connect with people by showing them the story of our lives. We have already done that on YouTube, and the love is just going to increase through the medium of television. 

Are you doing this show because Sambhavna Seth has an image of being an angry young woman and you want to change it? 

I am not going to talk about the controversial image I have because I am fed up of giving explanations. I did one show and only my anger was shown. People judged me because that was what was shown to them. 

I am also a very light-hearted person and have a good sense of humour. Since the show is a full package, people will get to see a different side to me and will come to know that I don’t have only anger in me. It wasn’t my mistake. We have to do shows as we get paid for them. 

