Exclusive! Samridhi Shukla, aka Saavi of Saavi ki Savaari, talks about why she said yes to the show and more, saying, “This was my golden chance; I mean, I don’t think you get a lot of opportunities on television or anywhere to be the main lead being a fr

MUMBAI : Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to audience attention. It symbolizes women empowerment as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Savi is riding an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and for her family.

The show is being loved and cherished a lot by fans and they couldn’t be happier with the show’s progress. The show is also gaining popularity, day by day.

Samridhi Shukla plays the role of Saavi on the show and she made her acting debut in the movie Taj Mahal 2 and her TV debut with the show Savi Ki Savaari.

Seeing as this is your first show, How has this journey been for you shooting this show till now?

This is my first show and the journey so far has been very smooth sailing, everything has happened very nicely and I am grateful and I believe I am part of a very lucky few , because it doesn’t happens that often that you get such a nice team to work with, production house, creatives, director, direction team and cast members, of course, all my beautiful wonderful talented actors who are all seniors to me in some way or the other, I get to learn so much and they have always been so humble and have helped me and the journey have been filled with fun, laughter and we have done so many sequences, of the wedding, laughter, crying, just so many things. It just becomes like a family and its beautiful because it’s 12 hours that you spend together every day and if you form a family here then there is nothing better because you know especially if your set is far away, you don’t have anything to do, you have a lot of free time, so you are just there with your people and when you get along with them, its an even better time, we have fun and games, it’s literally fun and games on our set.

What made you say yes to the show and to this character?

I don’t think there was any reason to say no, I am always on the watch for good characters and you know good roles to play and this was my golden chance, I mean I don’t think you get a lot of opportunities on television or anywhere to be the main lead being a fresher, so, it’s not something that happens to a lot of people and I feel like I am one of the lucky 10% who gets cast for such a great role and on such a prestigious channel and apart from that the story is also so beautiful in the sense that I relate to it, I relate to Saavi. I am ambitious, and I am someone who stays with my family and Saavi is similar to that, Saavi handles all the difficulties by herself and she is very humble and down to earth, she pays and takes care of all her siblings. She is so beautifully and effortlessly handling everything without even frowning once. And I personally relate to Saavi a lot, and playing the role of an independent girl is even greater we keep seeing that you take care of the household as well, and we see that on television a lot that we focus on the problems of the household a lot, but here's this girl, who is young, she has different kind of problems where she has to look after everyone and she sees the rickshaw as an opportunity, she is not hesitant to work in an industry which is male-dominated, she took a leap for the sake of her family, So I think she did it all for love and she is a lovely character and I am so blessed to be playing Saavi.

What were your expectations when you signed on to the show and have they been met, or have they changed?

I don’t have any expectations as such from the show, I mean I have been given this show, and it’s a huge chance for me and anytime I meet someone from the channel, I meet them with gratitude and not expectations as such, I just say thankyou, thankyou for trusting me, because I am sure they are also betting their money on somebody who is a fresh face, they don’t know how it is going to work out but touch wood, we have completed 100 episodes and we are going so strong with a stable TRP. Thank god it worked out beautifully but they did take a gamble on me and I am happy that they trusted me or thought that I could do it so, I have no expectations and I am more than happy with what I thought this would be like, I didn't think it would be so much fun and even though no expectations, you have a certain wish that you might make friends or what the team would be like. All inhibitions were gone and it's now become a beautiful family that I have loved to be a part of every day.

Samridhi stars as Saavi on the show Saavi ki Savaari and it also stars Farmaan Haider, Fenil Umrigar, Mani Shrivastav, Indira Krishnan, and more

