EXCLUSIVE! Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami opens up on bagging the lead roles in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, says, ''It's a dream come true for any actor to work with Rajan Shahi''

Samridhii Shukla will be essaying the role of Abhira while Shehzada Dhami will be seen as Armaan in Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 04:30
Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami

MUMBAI: The much-awaited fourth generation leap of Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will premiere in a week's time. 

Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are all set to be seen as the leads. 

The actress will be playing the role of Abhira while he will be seen as Armaan. 

The makers unveiled a new promo a day ago where we got an insight of the show's new generation storyline. 

From the grand sets to the amazing costumes, everything was spot on. 

Abhira and Armaan dressed up as bride and groom was the major highlight. 

In a recent interaction with TellyChakkar, Samridhii and Shehzada spoke about the show and much more. 

I think it is every actor's dream to work with DKP. It is one of the best production houses we have till now. Rajan Shahi sir is a great director, producer and also a very nice human being. He wants positivity to always be maintained everywhere, especially on the set. This feels great. We feel great that he has given us such a big responsibility and trusted us. 

Shehzada says, ''Ever since I have signed the show, I have been getting calls from my friends and co-stars from the industry. They are very happy for me that I have bagged such a big show and I am working with Director's Kut Productions. It was my dream to work with Rajan Shahi sir and his production house and it has come true.''

The leap will premiere from 6th November onwards. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! 4th generation leads with loaded drama, crossways for Armaan, Ruhi, and Abhira

