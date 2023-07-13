EXCLUSIVE! Sana Amin Sheikh and Shail Phull starrer show produced by Chitra Vakil Sharma for Atrangii TV gets a TITLE

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We had exclusively reported that Atrangii TV is coming up with a new show soon.

Actors like Ayesha Khan, Sahil Phull, Sana Amin Sheikh, Saurabh Gumber, Dolly Chawla among others are all set to be a part of this untitled show.

The show has now finally got the title. It is named as Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is being bankrolled by producer Chitra Vakil Sharma is coming up with a new show under the production banner of TSM Productions, which is responsible for hit OTT productions like Tandoor, Chitra was an associate producer on shows like Rakhtanchal, Bhram, and more.

