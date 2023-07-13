EXCLUSIVE! Sana Amin Sheikh and Shail Phull starrer show produced by Chitra Vakil Sharma for Atrangii TV gets a TITLE

Atrangii TV is coming up with a new show and it has a stellar star cast. The show finally gets a title.
atrangii

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. 

We all know that a lot of content is produced on various platforms, be it film, OTT or TV. 

Atrangii is one such platform that has been entertaining the viewers with a variety of content. 

The popular platform is now all set to make a mark on OTT as well.

ALSO READ:ATRANGII OTT & TV Elevates Nivedita Basu to Vice President Content & Business Alliances

We had exclusively reported that Atrangii TV is coming up with a new show soon. 

Actors like Ayesha Khan, Sahil Phull, Sana Amin Sheikh, Saurabh Gumber, Dolly Chawla among others are all set to be a part of this untitled show. 

The show has now finally got the title. It is named as Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. 

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is being bankrolled by producer Chitra Vakil Sharma is coming up with a new show under the production banner of TSM Productions, which is responsible for hit OTT productions like Tandoor, Chitra was an associate producer on shows like Rakhtanchal, Bhram, and more.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Divya Agarwal to host Atrangii TV and OTT’s first ever reality show ‘K.I.N.K (Kiss Ishq N Konnections)’

